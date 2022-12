Russian violinist Vadim Gluzman undertakes the universally beloved Violin Concerto in D Major by Tchaikovsky with the Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall on May 2, 3, 4 and 5. But the concerto was not an immediate hit — violin virtuoso Leopold Auer declared that the work was "unplayable." In a nice irony, Mr. Gluzman plays the concerto on a Stradivarius violin once owned by Auer. He talks about that and more with WCLV's John Simna.