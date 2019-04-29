© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Pet News

Pet News of the Week Apr. 22 - 26

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published April 29, 2019 at 3:09 PM EDT
Photo: Hung Chung Chih/Shutterstock.com

Lucy, the pet rat of a homeless man in Sydney, Australia, won the hearts of WCLV listeners, finishing in first place. Coming in second was Dusty, the donkey who explored I-90 in suburban Chicago until taken into custody by a sheriff's deputy.  Many thanks to all who voted!  Pet News on WCLV is featured Monday through Friday at 7:25 a.m.  The five candidates for your vote are posted around noon on Friday on my "Queen of the Morn" Facebook page.  You can also submit your vote at "queenofthemorn@gmail.com."

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber