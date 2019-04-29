Pet News of the Week Apr. 22 - 26

Lucy, the pet rat of a homeless man in Sydney, Australia, won the hearts of WCLV listeners, finishing in first place. Coming in second was Dusty, the donkey who explored I-90 in suburban Chicago until taken into custody by a sheriff's deputy. Many thanks to all who voted! Pet News on WCLV is featured Monday through Friday at 7:25 a.m. The five candidates for your vote are posted around noon on Friday on my "Queen of the Morn" Facebook page. You can also submit your vote at "queenofthemorn@gmail.com."