Stéphane Denève Returns to Severance Hall

Published April 25, 2019 at 9:30 PM EDT
Stéphane Denève - photo by Drew Farrell
Biannual Cleveland Orchestra concerts led by Stéphane Denève are becoming a regular thing at Severance Hall. The popular and dynamic conductor, recently named Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, met with WCLV's John Simna for a conversation about the fascinating and eclectic concert series this weekend featuring Jennifer Higdon's  blue cathedral, James MacMillan's Piano Concerto No. 3 "Cathedral of Light" with Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Debussy's  Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and the riveting  Poem of Ecstasy by visionary composer Alexander Scriabin.

