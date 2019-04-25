Stéphane Denève Returns to Severance Hall

Biannual Cleveland Orchestra concerts led by Stéphane Denève are becoming a regular thing at Severance Hall. The popular and dynamic conductor, recently named Music Director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, met with WCLV's John Simna for a conversation about the fascinating and eclectic concert series this weekend featuring Jennifer Higdon's blue cathedral, James MacMillan's Piano Concerto No. 3 "Cathedral of Light" with Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Debussy's Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and the riveting Poem of Ecstasy by visionary composer Alexander Scriabin.