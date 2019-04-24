Playhouse Square Lumen Apartments On Schedule For 2020 Opening

The largest apartment complex to be built in downtown Cleveland in 40 years is going up on schedule.

The Playhouse Square Foundation is making its first foray into residential development with the 35-story Lumen tower on Euclid Avenue. It had been delayed when it hit two large old foundations underground.

Foundation President Art Falco said the builders have made up for lost time.

“We’re right on schedule. We might be a week ahead. So things are going along really well,” said Falco. “And we still plan on welcoming our first tenants in late spring of 2020. We already have a reservation list of 258 people.”

There are 318 units that start at $1400 for a studio apartment. Lake Erie is visible above the ninth or 10th floor.

According to Falco, it won’t be long before the 400-foot-tall building is twice the height of its neighbor, the Hanna Building.

“We are adding one floor a week,” said Falco, “so if we stay according to schedule by the end of November we will be topping out on the building, and in the next few weeks you will start seeing glass being installed.”

In November, Cuyahoga County Council approved a $10 million loan to the Playhouse Square Foundation for the Lumen project, estimated to cost $135 million.

Architectural rendering of the Lumen apartment building in Playhouse Square. [Playhouse Square Foundation]