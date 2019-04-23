Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Applause Performances: The Shootouts
The Shootouts [photo: Aimee Lambes]
We're going honky tonkin' with The Shootouts, Akron's new classic country and western act, as they share songs from their debut album "Quick Draw."
It was a live performance on 90.3 WCPN's Facebook page before their CD release party next month at the Music Box Supper Club.
ideastream's David C. Barnett hosted the broadcast and took your questions and comments for the band.