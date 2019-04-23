Applause Performances: The Shootouts

The Shootouts [photo: Aimee Lambes]

We're going honky tonkin' with The Shootouts, Akron's new classic country and western act, as they share songs from their debut album "Quick Draw."

It was a live performance on 90.3 WCPN's Facebook page before their CD release party next month at the Music Box Supper Club.

The Shootouts [photo: Aimee Lambes]

ideastream's David C. Barnett hosted the broadcast and took your questions and comments for the band.