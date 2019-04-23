© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: The Shootouts

By Dave DeOreo
Published April 23, 2019 at 10:45 PM EDT
The Shootouts: Al Moss, Ryan Humbert, Emily Bates, Brian Poston, Ryan McDermott & Dylan Gomez [photo: ideastream}
The Shootouts - By Aimee Lambes - CROP.jpg

The Shootouts [photo: Aimee Lambes]

We're going honky tonkin' with The Shootouts, Akron's new classic country and western act, as they share songs from their debut album "Quick Draw."

Quick Draw cover.jpg

It was a live performance on 90.3 WCPN's Facebook page before their CD release party next month at the Music Box Supper Club.

The Shootouts - By Aimee Lambes - Picture 3.2 Smaller.jpg

The Shootouts [photo: Aimee Lambes]

ideastream's David C. Barnett hosted the broadcast and took your questions and comments for the band.

Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo