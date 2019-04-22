Pet News of the Week Apr. 15 - 19

The overwhelming choice of WCLV listeners was the dog found swimming in the Gulf of Thailand 136 miles from shore. She was taken aboard an oil rig, and one of the workers has said that he will adopt her if an owner does not come forward. Coming in second was Bruno, the dog from South Euclid who was found in the Florida panhandle exactly one year after disappearing from home.

Thank you for voting, and for caring about these animals. Next weekend's voting will begin Friday the 26th.