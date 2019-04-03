Cleveland Women's Orchestra at Severance Hall
CWO violinist and Manager Joan Ferst and Guest conductor John Thomas Dodson talk with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about the late Robert Cronquist and the Severance Hall concert Sunday April 7 at 3:30pm. Violinist Jinjoo Cho is featured in the Dvorak Concerto, and the concert includes pieces conducted over the years by Maestro Cronquist: Schubert's 'Unfinished' Symphony, Nicolai's Overture to 'The Merry Wives of Windsor', and Finlandia by Sibelius. Tickets available at 216-231-1111.