Odell Beckham Jr. Introduced By Browns, Reunited With Longtime Friend

Pictured from left to right: Defensive End Myles Garrett, Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry, Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns introduced one of the team's newest additions Monday – Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham is regarded as one of the best wide receivers and one of the most exciting personalities in the NFL. The Browns traded for the three-time Pro Bowler last month.

“I heard this is a football town. I’m looking forward to finding out,” Beckham told reporters at team headquarters in Berea.

Beckham joins a Cleveland roster that features another star wide receiver, Jarvis Landry. But to Beckham, Landry isn’t just another wide receiver. Landry and Beckham are longtime friends and college teammates.

Jarvis Landry (left) and Odell Beckham Jr. (right) grew up as good friends in Louisiana. [Gabriel Kramer / ideastream]

The two attended Louisiana State University so they could play together collegiately, and Beckham said that teaming up professionally was a dream they “spoke into existence.”

“If I wanted to be anywhere else, it would be playing alongside my brother,” Beckham said. “He made me who I am today… There’s no better place for me to be but here.”

2018 was Landry’s first season with the Browns. A four-time Pro Bowler himself, Landry immediately became a leader on the offense and a spark for a culture change within the team.

“He’s definitely somebody that my life needs,” Landry said. “It’s more than an honor to take the field with him again.”

The Beckham-Landry duo has been making jaw-dropping, one-handed catches since college.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield joked about the prospect of playing with this duo: “I’ll probably just close my eyes and throw it and hope one of them catches it.”

Monday marked the start of Browns’ organized team activies, which are voluntary workouts.