The Cleveland Orchestra Tours Asia

Published March 22, 2019 at 10:26 PM EDT
Franz Welser-Moest and the Cleveland Orchestra. Photo by Roger Mastroianni.
The Cleveland Orchestra leaves on March 25 for a tour of Asia, playing Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, Prokofev’s Third Symphony, Richard Strauss “Ein Heldenleben” and, with pianist Daniil Trifonov, the “Emperor” Concerto by Beethoven. They'll play in cities throughout China, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan, with a number of the concerts marking the first time the Cleveland Orchestra has played in those cities. WCLV’s Mark Satola caught up with the Cleveland Orchestra’s music director Franz Welser-Moest to talk about the music, the halls, Chinese audiences, and the rigors of touring.

