If you listen to the Pet News often, you know that the word "pet" is used rather expansively. That said, the napping moose that obstructed the library entrance in Silverthorne, Colorado, was the overwhelming choice of WCLV listeners. Thank you for voting, and if you come across a story that might be Pet News material, send it to "queenofthemorn@gmail.com." If I use your item on the air, I will send you a "treat" from the WCLV Prize Closet.