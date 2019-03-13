© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon.

Applause Performances: Dane Vannatter

By Dan Polletta
Published March 13, 2019 at 6:23 PM EDT
Joe Hunter (piano) Dane Vannatter (vocal) Bryan Thomas (bass) [ideastream/Dave DeOreo]

Dane Vannatter is a welcome addition to the Cleveland music scene.  A recent arrival from Boston, Vannatter is a jazz and cabaret singer who is equally comfortable performing classics from the Great American Songbook along with songs by Al Green and Coldplay.  

Vannatter grew up in Muncie, Indiana, where he fell in love with music through spending time with his grandmother, who was a minister and songwriter.   He's the recipient of two Bistro Awards, has been featured at the annual Mabel Mercer Convention in New York City and regularly performs in Northeast Ohio, including a set at Nightttown on March 23 at 8 p.m.

Vannatter and his trio of pianist Joe Hunter, bass player Bryan Thomas and drummer Ricky Exton performed songs by Duke Ellington, Gordon Parks and others in ideastream's Key Bank Studio for Applause Performances on 90.3 WCPN.

IMG_5578.JPG

Joe Hunter, Bryan Thomas, ideatream's Dan Polletta, Dane Vannatter, Ricky Exton [ideastream/Dave DeOreo]

