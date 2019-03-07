sounding light presents John Muehleisen's oratorio Pieta on March 15

WCLV's John Mills talks with Tom Trenney, director of the chamber choir sounding light. This is an extended version of the interview that aired March 7, 2019.

March 15, 2019 - Friday at 7:30 pm

Cathedral of St John the Evangelist

Sounding Light

Tom Trenney, Director

MUEHLEISEN: Pietà

Now in its 16th season, Sounding Light is the Chamber Choir of Many Voices…One Song, a non-profit arts organization based in the Metro-Detroit area whose mission is to build community by sharing outstanding musical experiences. Led by its founder, Tom Trenney, Sounding Light is committed to offering its members a spiritual and holistic approach to ensemble singing while offering its listeners a compelling and timeless experience with the choral art. Muehleisen’s 2012 Oratorio, Pietà addresses the sorrow and pain of mothers who lose their sons, and the way love, compassion and mercy can heal the voids; juxtaposing the death of Jesus, the son of Mary, the loss of sons in battle, particularly World War I, and the losses we experience all too often today and the importance of healing and forgiveness in our divided world.