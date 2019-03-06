Visit the Porcelain Museum in South Euclid

Established in 2014, The Museum of American Porcelain Art in South Euclid is considered the first museum in the country dedicated to the display and study of American-made porcelain.

The art form dates back nearly 2,000 years to China. In the U.S., Trenton, New Jersey was once the porcelain capital of the county with production at its peak between 1880 and 1920.



William Telling Mansion, credit: The Civic Art: Cleveland, Daniel DeAngelo

Located in the former South Euclid, Cuyahoga County Public Library building, the Museum of American Porcelain Art houses nearly 2,000 pieces from art studios like Belleek, Bronn, Cybis and Edward Marshall Boehm.