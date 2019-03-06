Guide to Kulchur Bookstore Closes in Wake of Financial Questions

An outpost for arts and social activism on Cleveland's West Side has closed. The Guide to Kulchur bookstore and performance space, co-founded by poet/musician R.A. Washington in 2013, was shuttered yesterday according to a statement from the operation’s board of directors.

Over the course of the last six years, Guide to Kulchur (GTK) gained a reputation as a site for author readings, musical performances, community meetings and small press books. But, there have also been financial questions.

The release from the board of directors stated that “thousands of dollars, both privately fundraised and granted” were discovered missing earlier this year. Further, it said that Washington was dismissed as executive director, the organization would dissolve as a non-profit and a financial accounting was provided to affected partners.

Washington said in a Facebook post that he and two colleagues defaulted on some loans for equipment several years ago. He also said he would "discuss GTK and my dealings with anyone who feels as if they have been wronged by GTK or myself.” Reached by phone, Washington said he'd rather not say anything further.

The store closing comes on the eve of Washington and his musical group, Mourning [A] BLKstar, making their debut at the prestigious South By Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, this weekend.

ideastream left messages with board members, but has yet to speak with any of them.