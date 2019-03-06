Apollo's Fire Welcomes Violinist Susanna Perry Gilmore

Susanna Perry Gilmore has three violins. She uses one in her job as Concertmaster of the Omaha Symphony, and another when she plays with Apollo's Fire, Cleveland's Baroque Orchestra. The third fiddle is almost an orphan!

She'll be featured in concertos by Vivaldi and Bach in the program 'Three Duels and a Funeral,' performed by Apollo's Fire March 7th through the 10th at three locations in NE Ohio. She spoke with WCLV's Bill O'Connell about those three violins, her career ar a Celtic fiddler, and the special feeling she has coming to Cleveland and playing with Jeannette Sorrell and her other AF colleagues.