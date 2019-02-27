'The Band's Visit' Highlights Playhouse Square's 2019-2020 Broadway Season
Playhouse Square president and COO Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway series for the 2019-2020 season. The series is highlighted by the 10-time 2018 Tony-winner, "The Band's Visit," produced by Cleveland Heights native Orin Wolf, which arrives in November.
Here's the rundown of the full season:
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
October 8-27
[photo: Matt Murphy]
November 5-24
[photo: Matt Murphy]
December 3-22
[photo: Joan Marcus]
February 4-23, 2020
[photo: Matthew Murphy]
March 10-29, 2020
[photo: Evan Zimmerman]
April 28-May 17, 2020
[photo: Joan Marcus]
July 15- August 16 2020
[photo: Saint]
@clevelandheightsohio native and @universityschool alum @orinwolf brings his @thetonyawards winning musical to @playhousesquare in November
A post shared by ideastream (@ideastreamneo) on