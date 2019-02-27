© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

'The Band's Visit' Highlights Playhouse Square's 2019-2020 Broadway Season

By Dave DeOreo
Published February 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM EST
The Company of 'The Band's Visit' [photo: Evan Zimmerman]

Playhouse Square president and COO Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway series for the 2019-2020 season.  The series is highlighted by the 10-time 2018 Tony-winner, "The Band's Visit," produced by Cleveland Heights native Orin Wolf, which arrives in November.

Here's the rundown of the full season:

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

October 8-27

SUMMER 5 - photo by Matthew Murphy.jpg

[photo: Matt Murphy]

The Band's Visit

November 5-24

0175_George Abud, Harvey Valdes, Ossama Farouk, Sam Sadigursky, Garo Yellin, Photo by Matt Murphy, 2017(1).jpg

[photo: Matt Murphy]

Mean Girls

December 3-22

MeanGirlsDC2391r2.jpg

[photo: Joan Marcus]

Anastasia

February 4-23, 2020

Anastasia.jpg

[photo: Matthew Murphy]

Jesus Christ Superstar

March 10-29, 2020

JESUS_CHRIST_SUPERSTAR_10_25_4433.jpg

[photo: Evan Zimmerman]

My Fair Lady

April 28-May 17, 2020

MFL0197-ORIGINAL-BROADWAY-CAST-Lauren-Ambrose-credit-to-Joan-Marcus.jpg

[photo: Joan Marcus]

Disney's Frozen

July 15- August 16 2020

CaissieLevyasElsainFROZENonBroadwayphotobySaint.jpg

[photo: Saint]

 

 

 

 

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo
