'The Band's Visit' Highlights Playhouse Square's 2019-2020 Broadway Season

Playhouse Square president and COO Gina Vernaci announced the new Broadway series for the 2019-2020 season. The series is highlighted by the 10-time 2018 Tony-winner, "The Band's Visit," produced by Cleveland Heights native Orin Wolf, which arrives in November.

Here's the rundown of the full season:

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

October 8-27

[photo: Matt Murphy]

The Band's Visit

November 5-24

[photo: Matt Murphy]

Mean Girls

December 3-22

[photo: Joan Marcus]

Anastasia

February 4-23, 2020

[photo: Matthew Murphy]

Jesus Christ Superstar

March 10-29, 2020

[photo: Evan Zimmerman]

My Fair Lady

April 28-May 17, 2020

[photo: Joan Marcus]

Disney's Frozen

July 15- August 16 2020

[photo: Saint]