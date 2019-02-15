© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Actors from the London Stage Make Shakespeare More Meaningful for John Carroll University Students

By Dave DeOreo
Published February 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM EST
Actors from the London Stage [photo: Jason Comerford]
Actors from the London Stage

College students usually study Shakespeare if they're English or Theater majors. 

But this week at John Carroll University students from those areas along with other departments are reciting the words of the great "Bard."

DSC_0837.JPG

Actor Ffion Jolly works with John Carroll University students this week [photo: Sally Al-Qaraghuli]

It's part of a week-long residency featuring travelling theater troupe Actors from the London Stage (AFTLS.)

The company began in 1975 with English actor Sir Patrick Stewart as one of the co-founders.

Current member Ffion Jolly says the mission of AFTLS is educational.

Ffion 1_Jason Comerford.jpg

Ffion Jolly as "Cordelia" in Actors from the London Stage production of "King Lear" [photo: Jason Comerford]

"They came up with the idea that Shakespeare would come alive if you speak it and see it being performed rather than just studying it through the books," Jolly said.

During the school year five Shakespearean-trained actors tour United States campuses and make the the work more accessible for students of any major.

FfionJCU_Sally Al-Qaraghuli.JPG

Actor Ffion Jolly works with John Carroll University students this week [photo: Sally Al-Qaraghuli]

The company last worked with JCU students in 2016.  Associate professor of English Jean Feerick appreciates the actors ability to perform Shakespeare's classics.

"I do some kooky enactments in front of my students, but it's great to have a professional actor come in. It brings the text alive in ways that I might not be talented at doing," Feerick said.

DSC_0845.JPG

Actor Ffion Jolly works with John Carroll University students this week with John Carroll University's Jean Feerick at far right [photo: Sally Al-Qaraghuli]

While students in John Carroll's English and Theater departments are taking advantage of the residency so are students in other departments such as accounting.

"Most of the requirements for [accounting] is how to present yourself in front of an audience, which is a life skill for anyone," Jolly said.

Fion2_MattCashore.jpg

Ffion Jolly as "Cordelia" in Actors from the London Stage production of "King Lear" [photo: Matt Cashore]

The residency concludes this weekend as the five visiting actors perform Shakespeare's tragedy, "King Lear," on the JCU campus.

"It's always been only five actors putting together a show that will fit into a suitcase that we can travel around the U.S.  That brings a load of constraints and constrictions but also a load of freedom.  It requires you to be more creative," Jolly said.

LS_Lear-Baylin-Concept-01-V4.jpg

Actors from the London Stage present William Shakespeare's "King Lear" in the Kulas Auditorium at John Carroll University Friday and Saturday.

 

 

 

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo