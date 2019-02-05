Composer Jake Heggie in Cleveland

Composer Jake Heggie is in Cleveland under the auspices of Cleveland Opera Theater's 'New Opera Works [NOW]' Festival. When WCLV's Bill O'Connell was in San Francisco in the 1990's, he knew Jake as a member of the publicity department at San Francisco Opera. Jake Heggie has gone on to become one of the best-known and most-respected opera composers in the United States. His operas 'Dead Man Walking,' 'Moby Dick,' and 'Three Decembers' are performed all around the world, and he has written hundreds of songs, too. His affinity for composing for the voice is on display Wednesday, February 6, 7:00pm, in Gamble Auditorium at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory when the U.S. premiere of the orchestral version of his song cycle 'Newer Every Day,' will feature soprano Ann Moss with the BW Symphony Orchestra. Jake and Bill talk about the amazing break he got in San Francisco that resulted in 'Dead Man Walking,' the genesis of 'Moby Dick,' the back-story of 'Newer Every Day,' and more recent projects like the world premiere in August of an opera for the Merola Young Artists program at SF Opera, and a project for the West Coast visit next year by 'Violins of Hope.' Heggie also takes part in a 'New Opera Forum' Thursday, February 7 at 8:00pm again in Gamble Auditorium. It's a discussion about creating, developing and producing new opera, along with a recital featuring soprano Ann Moss and Jake Heggie at the piano.