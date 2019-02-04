© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon.

Applause Performances: Jarrelle Barton

By Dave DeOreo
Published February 4, 2019 at 8:15 PM EST
Jarrelle Barton [photo: ideastream]

Former Clevelander and zither musician Jarrelle Barton became fascinated by the ancient Chinese instrument as a boy and, with the help of his family, learned how to play it.

Jarrelle is now a master of the zither despite being told early on that he shouldn't play it because he's not Chinese.  

ideastream's Dan Polletta welcomed Barton to the Idea Center's Key Bank studio to perform and share his experiences playing Chinese zither, known as the guzheng.

Jarrelle Barton with ideastream's Dan Polletta [photo: ideastream]

He performed live today on 90.3 WCPN ideastream and  Facebook Live as part of Applause Performances. 

Barton came home Northeast Ohio to celebrate the Chinese New Year and has been playing concerts around the area. He performs again tonight at the Bop Stop.

Listen to the full performance:

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
