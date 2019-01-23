© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Hey Mavis

By Dave DeOreo
Published January 23, 2019 at 2:15 PM EST

The Akron/Kent-based Americana band Hey Mavis shared music from the new album and illustrated book, "Silver Ribbon Dream - Songs and Stories of the Ohio & Erie Canal."

SRD CD Cover_CROP.jpg

[illustration: Leandra Drumm]

ideastream's David C. Barnett spoke with the band about the project and the research that went into the illustrated book featuring the artwork of Leandra Drumm.

Dearest Place edit.jpg

"Dearest Place" featuring Pearl R. Nye by Leandra Drumm

IMG_5218.JPG

Eddie Caner, Laurie Michelle Caner, Bryan Thomas and Anthony Taddeo of "Hey Mavis" with ideastream's David C. Barnett

Listen to the full broadcast:

 

Tags
Arts & Culture Cuyahoga River ComebackNews Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo