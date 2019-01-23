Applause Performances: Hey Mavis

The Akron/Kent-based Americana band Hey Mavis shared music from the new album and illustrated book, "Silver Ribbon Dream - Songs and Stories of the Ohio & Erie Canal."

[illustration: Leandra Drumm]

ideastream's David C. Barnett spoke with the band about the project and the research that went into the illustrated book featuring the artwork of Leandra Drumm.

"Dearest Place" featuring Pearl R. Nye by Leandra Drumm

Eddie Caner, Laurie Michelle Caner, Bryan Thomas and Anthony Taddeo of "Hey Mavis" with ideastream's David C. Barnett

Listen to the full broadcast: