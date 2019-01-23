Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed
Applause Performances: Hey Mavis
The Akron/Kent-based Americana band Hey Mavis shared music from the new album and illustrated book, "Silver Ribbon Dream - Songs and Stories of the Ohio & Erie Canal."
[illustration: Leandra Drumm]
ideastream's David C. Barnett spoke with the band about the project and the research that went into the illustrated book featuring the artwork of Leandra Drumm.
"Dearest Place" featuring Pearl R. Nye by Leandra Drumm
Eddie Caner, Laurie Michelle Caner, Bryan Thomas and Anthony Taddeo of "Hey Mavis" with ideastream's David C. Barnett
Listen to the full broadcast: