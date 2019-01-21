Cleveland Pops Youth Orchestra Gears Up For Second Year

2018 marked the start of a new ensemble for young people in Northeast Ohio. The Cleveland Pops Orchestra, in conjunction with the Music Settlement, formed the Cleveland Pops Youth Orchestra. The ensemble, made up of youth ranging in age from 12 to 18, performed its first two concerts last year. The orchestra’s repertoire ranged from the music of John Williams to Queen to songs from the score of the film “Aladdin.”

As the Cleveland Pops Youth Orchestra prepares to hold auditions in a few weeks, Topilow spoke to ideastream’s Bill O’Connell about the Cleveland Pops Youth Orchestra’s first year.

Auditions for the Cleveland Pops Youth Orchestra take place January 30th at 5 p.m. at The Music Settlement. Video auditions are also available.