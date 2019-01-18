The Women of 'An Iliad'

WCLV's Bill O'Connell speaks with the "Poet" and "Muse," the only two characters on stage in the production of "An Iliad" on stage in the Outcalt Theater through Sunday February 10. Tarah Flanagan speaks about portraying more than 50 characters and reflects on the Trojan War and what it has to say about himanity's irresistable urge for violence. Cellist and composer Eva Rose Scholz-Carlson (who is an old as The Global War on Terror) plays the "Achilles" theme and talks about the genesis of her score.