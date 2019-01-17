Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration Concert Is This Sunday

Each January, The Cleveland Orchestra commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday with a free community concert. Tickets, which are distributed by lottery, are no longer available, so those without tickets can only hear it via the live FM radio broadcast on WCLV (104.9) or WCPN (90.3), or live streaming here at ideastream.org. Now in its fourth decade, this annual event features The Cleveland Orchestra and a community chorus of volunteer singers and featured soloists, performing a variety of music including classical, gospel, and spirituals. Service awards are also part of the proceedings at this 39 th annual event. Again WCLV and WCPN will be broadcasting the concert live. Details are in the listing below.

Location and Time: Severance Hall, Sunday evening, January 20, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor Lawrence Brownlee, tenor Judge Patricia Ann Blackmon , host, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorusm, assembled and prepared by William Henry Caldwell

The Program:

Welcome Richard K. Smucker, Chair, Board of Trustees, The Cleveland Orchestra

Invocation Rev. Dr. James P. Quincy III, Lee Road Baptist Church

Sponsor Remarks Margot James Copeland, Chair and CEO, KeyBank Foundation

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service awards

Awardees introduced by Jeffery Weaver, Chair, Cleveland Orchestra Community Engagement Committee

Business/Organization – Positive Education Program

Youth – Kayla Thomas

Individual – Rev. Dr. E.T. Caviness

Remarks: Richard K. Smucker

Musical Program:

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus, Opus 43 [5] (1770-1827) with video montage and narration

WILLIAM GRANT STILL 4th mvt. from Symphony No. 1 (“Afro-American”) [7] (1895-1978) with video montage and audio excerpts

TRADITIONAL I'll Never Turn Back No More (choir a cappella) [4] (arr. Johnson) MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR CELEBRATION CHORUS, WILLIAM HENRY CALDWELL, conductor, a retired full professor of music at Ohio’s Central State University who conducted the Grammy-nominated Central State University Chorus for 34 years, he also directs the Classical Roots Community Chorus for the Cincinnati Symphony.

TRADITIONAL Keep Your Hand on the Plow [5] (arr. Floyd) MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR CELEBRATION CHORUS with soloist, LAWRENCE BROWNLEE, tenor, named 2017 “Male Singer of the Year” by both the International Opera Awards and Bachtrack, a world renowned performer with northeast Ohio roots.

- INTERMISSION - featuring a radio interview by WCLV’s John Simna with the conductor of the concert, VINAY PARAMESWARAN, Assistant Conductor of The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director of the Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra.

AARON COPLAND Fanfare for the Common Man [3] (1900-1990) with audio excerpts and video montage

TRADITIONAL We Shall Overcome [3] (arr. Floyd) MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR CELEBRATION CHORUS

GIOACHINO ROSSINI Cujus Animam from Stabat Mater [6] (1792-1868) LAWRENCE BROWNLEE, tenor.

TRADITIONAL There's a Man Goin’ Round [3] (arr. Floyd) LAWRENCE BROWNLEE, tenor, MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR CELEBRATION CHORUS with video montage and audio excerpts

JEAN SIBELIUS Finlandia, Opus 26 [8] (1865-1957) with narration and audio excerpts

J. ROSAMOND JOHNSON Lift Every Voice and Sing [3] (1873-1954) MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIOR CELEBRATION CHORUS