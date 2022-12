The first concert in the new Performing Arts Series at Federated Church in Chagrin Falls takes place Sunday afternoon, Jan. 20, with the Cavani String Quartet, pianist Elizabeth DeMio, and violinist Andrew Sords, in a program including the Schumann Quintet. Chatting with Jacqueline Gerber about the repertoire are longtime Cavani Quartet violinist Mari Sato and Andrew Sords.