Christine Howey Changes Careers By Taking Charge of Literary Cleveland

Christine Howey is no stranger to change.

In 1990, then Richard, Howey transitioned to life as Christine, whom readers of the Cleveland Scene know has reviewed theater in Northeast Ohio for almost two decades.

This month Howey retired from that position to change careers.

Now she's the new executive director of the local writing hub, Literary Cleveland, after founding director Lee Chilcote's departure.

"I really want to convey the energy of literature. I think the word 'literary' sometimes can come off as very delicate and distant," Howey said.

Literary Cleveland helps local writers of any level with regular workshops as well as at its annual Inkubator symposium at the downtown Cleveland Public Library.

Writing was essential to Howey's life, especially in terms of her transition from Richard to Christine, which she documented in her one-woman show "Making Change."

"The ability to tell your story can save your life. It saved my life two or three different times. I think that's really important for people to know," she said.

Howey wants to continue and build upon Literary Cleveland's previous community workshops in places like the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, which became the book "Cleveland Stories Volume 1."

While Howey will miss reviewing local productions of plays and musicals for Cleveland Scene, there's one show she won't miss.

"No offense to anyone who created it, but 'Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat,' I don't need to see that again," she said.

