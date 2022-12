The Art Song Festival presents German baritone Benjamin Appl and pianist James Baillieu in recital Friday, January 18, 8:00pm in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

The program features songs by Schubert, Schumann, Duparc, Muhly, and Grieg. WCLV's Bill O'Connell speaks with Mr. Appl about studying with the great Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau and his program here in Cleveland.

Appl has more to say in this linked interview.

.