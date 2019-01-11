The Cleveland Orchestra and Friends Play It Forward

ideastream’s John Simna recently spoke with Cleveland City Councilman, Kevin Conwell and Joan Katz Napoli, Sr. Director of Education and Community Programs for The Cleveland Orchestra, about Play It Forward Cleveland!, an initiative to provide instruments to children who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience the joy of music making. “We believe all kids deserve music, and not all kids have access to musical instruments,” said Joan Katz Napoli. Councilman Conwell agreed. “The saddest thing is when a father or mother says, ‘My son wants to play drums or wants to play clarinet, but I can’t afford it.’” Play It Forward Cleveland! is an attempt to remedy that situation by matching donated instruments with children in Cleveland's 9th Ward who have a desire to learn to play them. Play It Forward Cleveland! kicks off Martin Luther King Day, Monday, January 21. To make it easy to donate an instrument, there will be a drive-up and drop-off collection area on East Blvd. near Euclid. Gently-used, playable instruments will be accepted – including those requiring minor repairs. While all instruments are needed, Play It Forward Cleveland! cannot accept pianos or organs at this time. Additional instrument drop-off days at Severance Hall are scheduled for Sunday February 17 from noon to 5pm and Saturday, March 9 from 10am to noon.