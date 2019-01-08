© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Arts And Culture Writer Nikki Delamotte To Be Honored In A Special Tribute

By David C. Barnett
Published January 8, 2019 at 1:33 AM EST
[Jacqueline Bon]
Nikki Delamotte sits at a table in a restaurant. The black and white photo was her Twitter profile picture. [Jacqueline Bon]

The late Cleveland culture reporter Nikki Delamotte will be celebrated in her own words Tuesday night at a special session of the monthly Brews & Prose series at Market Garden Brewery. Instead of the typical night of poetry or fiction, friends and admirers will read portions of her writings for such outlets as the Plain Dealer, Cleveland.com and Cellar Door.

Brews & Prose artistic director Lydia Munnell said the night will be more than people reading newspaper stories at a podium.

"Brews & Prose, as much as it's about the written word, it's also just about creating community around writing in our region,” said Munnell. “And I think there's no better example of someone who did that than Nikki."

The readers will include Delamotte's colleagues in journalism and the arts. Munnell said Delamotte’s close friends were consulted to identify which stories "spoke to her character, to her writing ability and to the way that she championed causes and people across Northeast Ohio.”

The pieces will range from the start of her career as a writer to just before her death this past November. Police report that the 30-year-old was killed by a relative near Toledo in an apparent murder-suicide.

David C. Barnett
