© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Pet News

Pet News of the Week Dec. 31 - Jan. 4

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published January 7, 2019 at 4:42 PM EST
Photo: Gary Paul Lewis/Shutterstock.com

WCLV listeners chose the California pet shop story as the first Pet News of the Week for 2019. Effective Jan. 1, pet shops in California can only sell dogs, cats, or rabbits acquired from public animal shelters or rescue groups. Coming in second was the story about the Ohio traffic stop that disclosed the existence of a baby kangaroo, named "Scooby-Roo," in the back seat.  Thank you all for your interest and participation, and please vote against next weekend!

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber