Pet News of the Week Dec. 31 - Jan. 4

WCLV listeners chose the California pet shop story as the first Pet News of the Week for 2019. Effective Jan. 1, pet shops in California can only sell dogs, cats, or rabbits acquired from public animal shelters or rescue groups. Coming in second was the story about the Ohio traffic stop that disclosed the existence of a baby kangaroo, named "Scooby-Roo," in the back seat. Thank you all for your interest and participation, and please vote against next weekend!