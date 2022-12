Violinist Augusta McKay Lodge studied at Oberlin but her career as a leading Baroque instrumentalist has taken her around the world. Augusta was in town for the holidays and we took advantage of her presence to talk with her about Baroque music, her new CD ("Beyond Bach and Vivaldi"), and a Baroque violin that was made just four years ago. WCLV’s Mark Satola began the interview by asking her the salient question, “Why Baroque?”