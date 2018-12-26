© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Best of 2018 'Keep Talking' Storytelling Show

By Dave DeOreo
Published December 26, 2018 at 5:30 PM EST
Adam Richard and Zachariah Durr [photo: Pat Miller/ideastream]

Each month, Northeast Ohioans gather together to share true stories from their lives for the " Keep Talking" storytelling show in front of a live audience at the Happy Dog in Cleveland.  "Keep Talking" co-founders Zachariah Durr and Adam Richard selected the five best stories from 2018 to spotlight at the December edition of "Keep Talking."  Submit story ideas to KeepTalkingCLE@gmail.com

Hear the show broadcast Thursday, December 27 at 8pm on 90.3 FM.

Or listen to the full show in the player above.  

Some of these stories contain mature content.

Below we share the five stories individually:

IMG_2979.JPG

Adam Richard [photo: Pat Miller/ideastream]

Adam Richard looks back on his high school cross country team's legacy and what it means to him today.

 

IMG_2992.JPG

Timica Campbell [photo: Pat Miller/ideastream]

Timica Campbell remembers an international flight that went awry.

 

IMG_3049.JPG

Jackson Brown [photo: Pat Miller/ideastream]

Jackson Brown shares his ode to his beloved Grandma Kathy.

 

IMG_3059.JPG

Larisse Mondok [photo: Pat Miller/ideastream]

Larisse Mondok recalls attending her very first Cleveland Browns football game.

 

IMG_3091.JPG

Sarah Lohman [photo: Pat Miller/ideastream]

Sarah Lohman tells the offbeat tale of finding a long-lost item of great personal significance.

This story contains mature content.

 

Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
