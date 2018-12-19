© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Youth Artists Unveil Murals To Hang Along Opportunity Corridor Construction

By Gabriel Kramer
Published December 19, 2018 at 11:05 PM EST

Children from five different Boys & Girls Clubs of Cleveland chapters unveiled murals Monday that will hang along the Opportunity Corridor construction zone. 

The Opportunity Corridor is a new roadway designed to spur economic activity in the neighborhoods between University Circle and the intersection of East 55th Street and Interstate 490.

The idea for this project came from the Kokosing Construction Company, the firm selected by the Ohio Department of Transportation to finish the Opportunity Corridor construction. 

Kokosing and ODOT's goal with this public art project is to get local kids engaged in the Opportunity Corridor process.

"They could have literally chose anybody else, even professionals, but they chose kids from the Boys and Girls Club, and I got to be one of them, so I feel really great," tenth grader Jasmine Videc said. 

The artwork will hang near the East 55th Street and I-490 intersection - in the third and final segment of the boulevard's construction. 

"I've never done this before, so I'll be very excited to see it when I drive by," fifth grader Dalma Young said. 

The murals will be coated with anti-graffiti material and should be mounted in front of the construction sites within the week. 

 

Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino-American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
