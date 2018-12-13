Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Def Leppard Among New Rock Hall Inductees



The Cure

Def Leppard

Janet Jackson

Stevie Nicks

Radiohead

Roxy Music

The Zombies

A stylish group of art-rockers, a dance floor diva and a jazz-tinged pop quintet are among the seven new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Roxy Music’s first album featured a blend of glam, punk and electronics unlike anything on the radio in 1972. 46 years later, they made the Rock Hall on their first try.

Another first-ballot inductee is actually entering the hall of fame for the second time. Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks takes the prize for her solo career.

Nicks is the first woman to be inducted twice. 2019 will also go into the record books for the induction of two female performers in one year. Together, Nicks and Janet Jackson will help diversify the Rock Hall’s boy’s club.

Over a thousand writers, performers and other music industry insiders voted on this year’s slate of inductees. Music fans from around the world also weighed in. The results of an online poll were averaged into one fan ballot. Although that vote may not have much sway, the top fan favorite is often inducted. Def Leppard continues that trend.

Last year’s induction ceremony brought on some heartbreak for Radiohead, who was considered a shoe-in by many handicappers. It turns out that 2019 will be the year to celebrate.

1980s New Wave group The Cure also breaks in on their second time around the block.

But, of all this year’s inductees, the Zombies have had the longest wait. The 1960s British Invasion band lived through three previous nominations.

The new Rock Hall inductees claim their awards in a New York ceremony on March 29. The inductions return to Cleveland in 2020.