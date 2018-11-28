© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

'Jeff Donaldson: Dig' Explores Art and Activism at the Akron Art Museum

By Dennis Knowles
Published November 28, 2018 at 4:24 PM EST

At the height of the Black Power movement in the mid 60s, some sought equality and justice through sit-ins and protest marches. Others spoke out for social and political change, not on city streets, but in plays, poems and visual art.  Among those who sought change through art was Jeff Donaldson, one of the founders of a Chicago-based group, Africobra, the "African Commune of Bad Relevant Artists."

"Jeff Donaldson: Dig," reveals his lifelong commitment for equality. The exhibit is on view through January 21 at the Akron Art Museum.

Dennis Knowles
