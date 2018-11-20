Facing Cancer, Food Writer Joe Crea Shares Thanksgiving Gratitude

Besides stuffing ourselves silly, Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude, according to long-time Cleveland food writer Joe Crea.

The former Plain Dealer food and restaurant editor has a lot to be thankful for this season, after more than two years of chemotherapy in his fight against cancer.

Crea continues to write about local food and restaurants for Crain's Cleveland Business but admits after his chemo treatments his pallette is temporarily affected.

"Food smells differently and tastes differently. After my first or second round a couple years ago we ended up going out to a mineral springs place outside of Burton, Ohio, because I couldn't take the taste of tap water," Crea said.

Also he's gained a new appreciation for cooking and serving the Thanksgiving meal.

"The purity, the authenticity of home-cooked food is a singular gift that I can share," he said.

In between home-cooked meals, traveling with his wife, Gretchen, and the occasional restaurant review, Crea continues his battle against cancer with chemotherapy treatments.

"Knock on wood, it seems to be working. The tumors are shrinking, and I'm hopeful I don't have to go through too many rounds of this," he said.

Listen to more of Joe Crea's interview with Mike McIntyre:

Read Joe Crea's latest column Cleveland's rising tide is lifting spirits, too.