Information on Preserving Ohio’s Barns

The Ohio History Connection has a project to paint historic barns across the state with art inspired by history in different regions.

Some of Ohio’s barns date back to the 1800s. They were built using new growth lumber. These relics provide insight into Ohio’s agricultural past, way of life and craftsmanship of Ohioans. Sadly, these wooden buildings are decaying and disappearing. The good news is that many of these structures can be rehabilitated to accommodate modern farming practices. A number of agencies encourage barn owners to maintain these historic buildings for future generations to use and appreciate.

To assist owners in rehabilitating and maintaining their historic barns, check out these online resources:

The Ohio History Connection

OSU Extension Services

National Trust for Historic Preservation

Friends of Ohio Barns