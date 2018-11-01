The Art of Marbling: What is it?

Artist Steve Pittelkow is a "marbler." It might sound like a job that has something to do with stone cutting or fatty meats, but marbling is actually an ancient art form used to create stone-like patterns on paper or cloth. It dates back to the 15th century and the Turkish-Ottoman Empire, when it was known as "Ebru," meaning cloud art. Pittelkow is an expert in the craft, and our ideastream cameras caught up with him on a recent visit to the Morgan Conservatory in Cleveland.