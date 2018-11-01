© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews

Matthias Pintscher Returns to Severance Hall

Published November 1, 2018 at 6:49 PM EDT
Matthias Pintscher in action. Photo by Roger Mastroianni.
Matthias Pintscher in action. Photo by Roger Mastroianni.

Matthia Pintscher appears two weekends in a row in Severance Hall — the weekend of November 1st as guest conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra in music of Rachmaninoff and Bartok; and then, though he won't be in the hall in person, he'll "virtually" be there, through the presence of his vital music, as the orchestra and principal flutist Joshua Smith play Pintscher's  Transir for flute and orchestra. WCLV's John Simna had this lively conversation just before the November 1st concert.

