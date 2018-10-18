© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Applause Performances
Applause Performances: April Verch

By Dave DeOreo
Published October 18, 2018 at 2:00 PM EDT
Cody Walters, April Verch & Alex Rubin

Toe-tapping music takes on new meaning when it comes to Canadian fiddler April Verch.

Ever since she was a little girl, April's encouraged others to tap their toes along to the upbeat tunes she churns out on her fiddle.

But when she plays, the music is so contagious that the toe tapping eventually takes over her own two feet.

You see she's not only a champion fiddler, April Verch is also a prize-winning step dancer.

Tonight those two skills, along with her vocalizing talents, take center stage at the Bop Stop at The Music Settlement

But before she steps into the spotlight she and her band joined us today at 12:40pm for Applause Performances both on 90.3 FM and the ideastream Facebook page.

Listen to the full performance:

 

 

Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
