Arts & Culture

Jazz Trumpeter Curtis Taylor Returns Home To Record At Bop Stop

By Dan Polletta
Published October 8, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT

There are plenty of clubs or concert halls to make a live recording in California, where jazz trumpeter Curtis Taylor makes his home. But the Bedford Heights native is flying back to Cleveland to capture his band in performance at the Bop Stop at The Music Settlement Sunday at 7pm.

“The Bop Stop is a musician friendly venue with a great set-up for live recording,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s first recording as a leader, “#Hashtagged,” featured a band with more of a funky/contemporary jazz feel, while Taylor said this new concert recording will showcase his more straight-ahead side with his quartet.

The Curtis Taylor Quartet plays the Bop Stop Sunday night at 7.

 

 

 

