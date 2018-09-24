2018 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards Spotify Playlist

This is part of our series highlighting the winners of the 2018 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards. Find more here.

The 2018 Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards take place Thursday, September 27, at Playhouse Square's State Theater.

In honor of the awards we've selected one song for each winner inspired by their books.

"Song for the Morning Star" by Native American flute player R. Carlos Nakai honors the American Indian heritage of Lifetime Achievement winner N. Scott Momaday.

"Still Not a Player" by Big Pun is one of nonfiction winner Kevin Young's favorites and inspired one of his poems - "Ode to Big Pun." His winning book is "Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts and Fake News."

"Parchman Farm" by Delta bluesman Bukka White is a tribute to an important setting of fiction winner Jesmyn Ward's novel "Sing, Unburied, Sing."

"God Bless the Child" by jazz legend Billie Holiday is in the spirit of honoring poetry winner Shane McCrae's upbringing chronicled in his collection "In the Language of My Captor."

ideastream will stream the Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards ceremony Thursday at 6 p.m. live online.