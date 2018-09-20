Blu Jazz+ Cultivates Scene in Akron

Often referred to as “America’s music,” jazz was born in New Orleans more than a century ago. As it grew in popularity, musicians headed north to cities like New York, Chicago, Detroit and Kansas City, which offered greater opportunities to perform. Traveling between big cities often meant playing a circuit, a string of small towns on the way to your final destination. One such place was Akron. Midway between the Big Apple and the Windy City, with a vibrant nightlife from the 30s through the 60s, the city attracted cool cats from around the country. Today only memories remain of those times, but Akron developer and owner of Blu Jazz+ Tony Troppe is on a mission to bring jazz back to the Rubber City.