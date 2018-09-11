© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Theron Brown

By Dave DeOreo
Published September 11, 2018 at 5:15 PM EDT

Had he followed in his father's footsteps, which he thought about, we might have seen Theron Brown behind the pulpit rather than at the piano.

Brown's making a name for himself, not only as a performer, but also as an actor, educator and co-founder of the Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival in Akron.

Theron has played on stage with a number of jazz greats, including Joe Lovano, Ken Peplowski and Warren Wolf. 

He also leads his own trio, which frequently plays BLU Jazz+ in downtown Akron, and shares his knowledge with students at Kent State University and The TriC Jazz Fest.

IMG_3944.JPG

Theron Brown, Max Weiner and Zaire Darden

Theron Brown joined Dan Polletta today for Applause Performances on 90.3 FM and ideastream's Facebook page in ideastream's KeyBank Studio at the idea center with members of his jazz trio, Zaire Darden on drums and Max Weiner on bass.

Listen to the full performance:

 

 

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo
Related Content