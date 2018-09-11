Applause Performances: Theron Brown

Had he followed in his father's footsteps, which he thought about, we might have seen Theron Brown behind the pulpit rather than at the piano.

Brown's making a name for himself, not only as a performer, but also as an actor, educator and co-founder of the Rubber City Jazz and Blues Festival in Akron.

Theron has played on stage with a number of jazz greats, including Joe Lovano, Ken Peplowski and Warren Wolf.

He also leads his own trio, which frequently plays BLU Jazz+ in downtown Akron, and shares his knowledge with students at Kent State University and The TriC Jazz Fest.

Theron Brown, Max Weiner and Zaire Darden

Theron Brown joined Dan Polletta today for Applause Performances on 90.3 FM and ideastream's Facebook page in ideastream's KeyBank Studio at the idea center with members of his jazz trio, Zaire Darden on drums and Max Weiner on bass.

Listen to the full performance: