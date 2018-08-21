© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

The Cultural Impact of the 'Crazy Rich Asians' #GoldOpen in Northeast Ohio & Beyond

By Gabriel Kramer
Published August 21, 2018 at 1:34 AM EDT
A watch party for the movie 'Crazy Rich Asians' hosted by OCA Cleveland
A watch party for the movie 'Crazy Rich Asians' hosted by OCA Cleveland

'Crazy Rich Asians' took the top spot at the weekend box office.

It's a romantic comedy based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name, but it breaks new ground in Hollywood with a predominately Asian cast.

It's the first major US studio film to do so in 25 years. 

This movie holds so much meaning to the people filling theaters in Northeast Ohio and around the world. 

The video above features a 'Crazy Rich Asians' watch party hosted by OCA Greater Cleveland, followed by a panel discussion from The Sound of Ideas about the film's cultural impact.

 

You can watch the full conversation from the Sound of Ideas in the video below.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Gabriel Kramer
Gabriel Kramer is a Filipino-American journalist from Medina, Ohio. He studied journalism at Kent State University and is a proud member of the Asian American Journalists Association.
See stories by Gabriel Kramer