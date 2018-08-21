The Cultural Impact of the 'Crazy Rich Asians' #GoldOpen in Northeast Ohio & Beyond

'Crazy Rich Asians' took the top spot at the weekend box office.

It's a romantic comedy based on Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name, but it breaks new ground in Hollywood with a predominately Asian cast.

It's the first major US studio film to do so in 25 years.

This movie holds so much meaning to the people filling theaters in Northeast Ohio and around the world.

The video above features a 'Crazy Rich Asians' watch party hosted by OCA Greater Cleveland, followed by a panel discussion from The Sound of Ideas about the film's cultural impact.

You can watch the full conversation from the Sound of Ideas in the video below.