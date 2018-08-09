© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Apollo's Fire Takes Sugarloaf Mountain Home to the British Isles

Published August 9, 2018 at 4:48 PM EDT
Apollo's Fire and founding director Jeanette Sorrell. Photo by Roger Mastroianni.
Apollo's Fire's musical celebration of the Celtic immigrants who came to America and settled in the Appalachian countryside has become far and away their most popular special program, and this month Jeanette Sorrell and her players take the show back to its Celtic roots in Ireland and the UK, including apparances at Belfast Castle and the prestigious Aldeburgh Festival. Jeanette talks about the program, the tour and why Cleveland's Baroque music audience is still the best with WCLV's Mark Satola.

