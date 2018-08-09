Apollo's Fire Takes Sugarloaf Mountain Home to the British Isles

Apollo's Fire's musical celebration of the Celtic immigrants who came to America and settled in the Appalachian countryside has become far and away their most popular special program, and this month Jeanette Sorrell and her players take the show back to its Celtic roots in Ireland and the UK, including apparances at Belfast Castle and the prestigious Aldeburgh Festival. Jeanette talks about the program, the tour and why Cleveland's Baroque music audience is still the best with WCLV's Mark Satola.