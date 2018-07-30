Names of Professor, Playwright Removed from Baldwin Wallace Theaters After Misconduct Allegations

The legacies of a Baldwin Wallace University theater professor and a Northeast Ohio playwright are now in question following accusations of sexual misconduct. Baldwin Wallace announced Monday that it received what it called "credible information" about sexual misconduct allegations against William Allman and John Patrick, both now deceased. As such, a statement from the University, said the names of Allman and Patrick will be removed from campus theater buildings.

Allman had deep roots in the regional theater scene and he founded the Berea Summer Theater. He was on the BW faculty from 1957 until he retired in in 1998, when a theater was named in his honor. He died six years later. John Patrick was a Pulitzer Prize winner. A BWU theater in his name was dedicated in 1981, and he died in 1995.

The statement gave no further details about the allegations against the men, but said: "We are deeply sorry for any harm that may have been caused by this misconduct. No matter how much time has passed, the correct choice is to remove their names from the theaters now."

