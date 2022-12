WCLV listeners' choice was Gaspar, the traveling Miracle Dachshund who escaped his pet carrier when the aircraft landed, and after he left the plane unnoticed, endured six days in Chile's Atacama Desert before being rescured and returned to his owner. Coming in second was the Polish nurse cat. Thank you for listening to the Pet News every M-F at 7:25 and for voting for your favorite story on the weekend!