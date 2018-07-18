Applause Performances: Clarence Bucaro

Clarence Bucaro joined us on Facebook for a special solo performance on Facebook Live and 90.3.

Clarence is in town to play the The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern on July 26.

We provide a sneak peek of his new album in this exclusive Facebook Live performance.

Clarence answered questions live on Facebook, and performed a few songs from his latest studio album, "Passionate Kind."

Rolling Stone said of the album, “Buoyant, sometimes playful folk songwriting with a deep well of social consciousness,” and named Bucaro one of “10 Artists to Watch.”

Clarence hails from Chardon, Ohio but has lived in Brooklyn for the last 13 years. When he was 20 years old he thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail. On this hike, carrying a Martin backpacker, he wrote his entire first album, “Sweet Corn,” which caught the attention of an Americana record label in Portland, Oregon. Soon Clarence found himself on tour with The Blind Boys of Alabama and Mavis Staples playing to sold-out theaters across America.

Fast forward 15 years, 11 albums and 100s of shows later, Bucaro continues to transport listeners with his thoughtful lyrics and carefully crafted melodies.