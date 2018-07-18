© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
ApplausePerformances.png
Applause Performances
Live performances now take place the second Friday of every month at noon. Tune in at the WCPN Facebook page. Subscribe: iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | NPR One | Feed

Applause Performances: Clarence Bucaro

By Dave DeOreo
Published July 18, 2018 at 10:30 PM EDT

Clarence Bucaro joined us on Facebook for a special solo performance on Facebook Live and 90.3.

Clarence is in town to play the The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern on July 26.

We provide a sneak peek of his new album in this exclusive Facebook Live performance.

Clarence answered questions live on Facebook, and performed a few songs from his latest studio album, "Passionate Kind."

Rolling Stone said of the album, “Buoyant, sometimes playful folk songwriting with a deep well of social consciousness,” and named Bucaro one of “10 Artists to Watch.”

Clarence hails from Chardon, Ohio but has lived in Brooklyn for the last 13 years. When he was 20 years old he thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail. On this hike, carrying a Martin backpacker, he wrote his entire first album, “Sweet Corn,” which caught the attention of an Americana record label in Portland, Oregon. Soon Clarence found himself on tour with The Blind Boys of Alabama and Mavis Staples playing to sold-out theaters across America.

Fast forward 15 years, 11 albums and 100s of shows later, Bucaro continues to transport listeners with his thoughtful lyrics and carefully crafted melodies.

 

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo