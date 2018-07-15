© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Pet News

Pet News of the Week Jul 9 - 13

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published July 15, 2018 at 8:44 PM EDT
Photo: Mrinal Pal/Shutterstock.com

The AWOL flamingo, no known rank, serial number 492, absent without leave from a Wichita zoo for several years, was voted Pet News of the Week. A close second was the dog Princeton, feared dead but very much alive after a helicopter crashed into a Virginia townhouse.  Thank you for your votes, and remember, you can suggest a Pet News story by sending it to "queenofthemorn@gmail.com."  If I use your item on the air, I will send you a human treat from the Prize Closet.

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber