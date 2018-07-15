Pet News of the Week Jul 9 - 13

The AWOL flamingo, no known rank, serial number 492, absent without leave from a Wichita zoo for several years, was voted Pet News of the Week. A close second was the dog Princeton, feared dead but very much alive after a helicopter crashed into a Virginia townhouse. Thank you for your votes, and remember, you can suggest a Pet News story by sending it to "queenofthemorn@gmail.com." If I use your item on the air, I will send you a human treat from the Prize Closet.