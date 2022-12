It was a landslide for the story of the missing 3-year-old Missouri girl who spent the night in a cornfield with her faithful Yorkshire Terrier, "Fat Heath," by her side. When the search dogs barked, Fat Heath barked back, leading police to the girl. Ziva and Zeus, the two adventurous Washington State German Shepherds who wandered away from home and were found after 3 weeks in an abandoned missile silo, came in second. Thank you to all who voted!